WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

HPD responding to reports of 2 people shot in Houston's Third Ward

Mycah Hatfield Image
ByMycah Hatfield KTRK logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 10:22PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one woman is injured after shots were fired in Houston's Third Ward area Thursday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Houston Police Department said at about 12:30 p.m., two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Alabama Street.

HPD said a woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. There was no word on the second supposed victim.

The woman's condition or how the shooting unfolded is unclear.

ABC13 has a crew at the scene working to learn more about what happened. Watch Eyewitness News throughout the evening for live updates.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW