HPD responding to reports of 2 people shot in Houston's Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one woman is injured after shots were fired in Houston's Third Ward area Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said at about 12:30 p.m., two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Alabama Street.

HPD said a woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. There was no word on the second supposed victim.

The woman's condition or how the shooting unfolded is unclear.

