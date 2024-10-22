TUTS presents 'Little Shop of Horrors' musical featuring Houston talent

Houston actor Mark Ivy joined Eyewitness News to talk about his role in Theater Under The Stars' "Little Shop of Horrors."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Theater Under The Stars is bringing a brand new production to The Hobby Center.

The horror/comedy, Little Shop of Horrors, tells the story of a floral shop worker who discovers an unusual plant.

Cast member and Houston-area native Mark Ivy plays Mushnik, the shop owner. He joined Eyewitness News to talk about the show and his life as an actor in Houston.

Ivy said he's most excited to show audiences why this is the perfect musical.

"It has fantastic music. It is hilarious. It is the perfect world of camp mixed with reality," he said.

As a native, Ivy also said he makes it his responsibility to introduce other actors to kolaches and the Houston Zoo and make sure they know Houston is a fantastic venue for art and culture.

Ivy has been involved with Theater Under The Stars since he was 14. He said it's helped shape him into the actor he is today, and he encouraged anyone interested in singing, acting, and dancing on stage to get involved.

"It's never too late to start," he said.

You can catch Ivy and the cast at The Hobby Center now through Nov. 3. Tickets are still available.

Ivy will also portray Olaf in TUTS' next performance of Disney's musical Frozen.

