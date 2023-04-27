Weekend guide: Célébrez en Rosé, catch live graffiti art, and Roughnecks go for championship

It's perfectly OK to look at the world through rose-colored glasses as a festival for the grown folks is all about la vie en rose and graffiti icons make a splash.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend presents a mix of art and food fun, as a vaunted steakhouse from Tilman Fertitta celebrates 20 years, and four OGs of graffiti get their due.

Some cool comedians come to town, while Discovery Green makes STEM fun in a free event.

Also look for erotic psychodrama at Houston Grand Opera with a world-class production, jazzy events, and a festive Eid event at Asia Society.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Saturday, April 29

12oz. OG's Live Art Exhibition & Market

Saint Arnold Brewing Company presents "12oz. OGs," a live painting exhibition featuring Houston graffiti art veterans GONZO247, Colors, Article, and Skeez181 at this live graffiti show at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. They spent their early years getting doors slammed in their faces, getting called gang members, doing work for free, still getting devalued, and brushed aside at times. Now, they're awarded with presence, love, and appreciation, because the scene has changed. Look for a cool art market during the five-hour event. 11 a.m.

How East End was pivotal in GONZO247's success as a graffiti artist in Houston

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill 35th Anniversary

Family-owned restaurant Skeeter's Mesquite Grill has been serving locals with its mesquite grilled burgers, salads and Tex-Mex favorites since 1988. To commemorate its 35 years of deep-rooted Houston history and community support, both Skeeter's locations at West University and Kingwood are hosting an all-day celebration, where family and friends can take part in happy hour ($5 house margs, $1 off beer + wine), and complimentary servings of the signature chips and queso. 8 am (West University); 11 am (Kingwood; 9 am Sunday).

Grand Central Park presents Jazz Fest

Jazz enthusiasts can groove to the sound of local artists at Grand Central Park during Jazz Fest. Boomtown Band, Raquel Cepeda, and Bayou City Funk will take the stage during the festival, which also features food trucks, a balloon artist, face painters, and more. The first 100 families to attend will receive a free picnic blanket. Guests will also have an opportunity to tour Grand Central Park's nine model homes. 1 pm.

