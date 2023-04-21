Weekend guide: Celebrate Prince at historic Eldorado Ballroom, plus shining a light on Earth Day

From foodie fun to ways to celebrate Earth Day, ABC13 and CultureMap Houston take a look at things to do this weekend in this guide.

HOUSTON, Texas -- It might be easy to forget that anything other than the Taylor Swift Eras tour is happening in Houston this weekend.

But plenty of options abound, including a highly anticipated new downtown food hall with a host of must-visit foodie stops.

A Prince party toasts the historic Eldorado Ballroom, Memorial Park and POST Houston downtown celebrate Earth Day, and little Corgis steal the show in a short - and short-legged - ridiculously cute dog race.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Saturday, April 22

Lyric Market Grand Opening

Lyric Market, downtown Houston's newest and most innovative food hall, will have its grand opening this weekend. Current and future customers can expect delicious juices and health-centric dishes from Café JuJu, authentic Texas BBQ from Mama's Texas Smokehouse, and Starbucks opening in Press Waffle Co. These new culinary partners join Lyric Market's current roster of vendors, including 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen, Horu Sushi, Kati Roll Wala, and Rhapsody Bar. Guests can also expect exciting pop ups and cooking demonstrations. Noon.

Corgi Racing at Kirby Ice House(rescheduled; website reflects old date)

Fans of corgis (and who isn't, really?) and their owners are invited to Kirby Ice House for the second annual Corgi Racing event. The race turns the ice house into a dog track in the furious (and short-legged) race for the Golden Corgi Trophy and other prizes. While the event welcomes all dogs and their humans, the race is restricted to strictly Corgis racers only - no mixes. All dogs must have two people accompanying them (strictly 21 and up): one handler at the start and one catcher at the finish. A portion of proceeds benefit Houston BARC Foundation. Tickets are $15. Check-in is at noon; races begin at 1 p.m.

Prince Tribute Concert + After Party at The Historic Eldorado Ballroom

Now in its seventh year, Lucille's Prince Week is sporting a change of venue and a refreshed event schedule. The day will kick off with a free Prince Day Party + Community Market. This free outdoors event will channel the Eldorado's origins as a cultural celebration center, bringing the party to the people via a Prince soundtrack powered by DJ Elevated. The main event - a Prince Tribute Concert + After Party - will come to life in the heart of the Eldorado Ballroom from 8 p.m., giving patrons a first look at the reimagined music venue. 1 p.m.

Memorial Park Conservancy presents Earth Day Celebration

Join Memorial Park's Eastern Glades for an evening filled with educational activities for kids, delicious food trucks, and children's story time. For even more goodness, the nature documentary Deep in the Heart, narrated by native Texan Matthew McConaughey depicting the incredible nature found throughout Texas, will be screened at sunset. By coming together to celebrate Earth Day, they hope to inspire and encourage others to appreciate the oasis of nature that we have in the center of Houston, and throughout the rest of the world. 6 p.m.

For the full list of weekend events, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.