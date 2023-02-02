HPD searching for clumsy robbers who hit convenience store in Houston's southside

While one of the suspects was taking money out of the cash register, the other grabbed several carton of cigarettes, only to drop them on his way out. Video shows him struggling to pick them up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of clumsy robbers are wanted after they were caught on video threatening a store clerk on Houston's southside last month. Video shows them taking money, but dropped several cartons of cigarettes on their way out.

The suspects got away with robbing a convenience store in the 6400 block of Tierwester. Now police are asking for your help finding them.

Video shows the males walking around the store, hiding merchandise in their clothing. When they approached the counter, the store clerk asked for the merchandise back, police said.

That's when one of the suspects walked around the counter and threatened to hurt the employee while keeping a hand in his pocket, which police said led the employee to think the suspect may have had a gun. Meanwhile, the other suspect grabbed several boxes of cigarettes.

Video shows him struggling to pick up several cartons he dropped.

Both suspects got away in a light-colored SUV.

They are described as Black males. Police said one of them was wearing a white hoodie and light blue pants, while the other a black jacket and black pants.

If you know any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.