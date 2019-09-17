Thief targeting Katy food trucks causes costly damage

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Its original homemade Colombian street food that keeps customers coming back, but small food truck business owners on Fry Road near Katy say there's one person who keeps coming back and they want him caught.Several food truck owners have compared surveillance videos and pictures, and believe a man with neck and hand tattoos is the same person accused of targeting businesses late at night to steal whatever he can find."It's the same person," said Juan David Villa, owner of Medallo food truck. " He took two iPads, a phone, a speaker and $100."He said the thief took 40 minutes to break in, which was a costly repair over the weekend.A couple days before that hit, another food truck owner also reported a break in.Paisa's Twins on Highway 6 gave ABC13 video of the thief when he broke in this past week.The owner there said he took 2 iPads and $80, and also had to deal with costly repairs."I ask the community for a favor," Villa said. "If you see something, please call authorities."The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.