'Magic' thief wanted after taking over $2k from Walmart cashier in Seguin

The man reportedly used a technique called "quick-changed." It is a technique that involves secretly pocketing some of the change given back by the cashier and claiming you were short-changed.
Deputies say the magic thief managed to steal $2,700 altogether.
"Penn and Teller, watch out. Seguin has their very own magician on the rise," joked Sequin police in a Facebook post.
Police continued to say in a Facebook post:
"It looks like our Walmart magician doesn't keep his performance local. Our post caught nationwide attention. Due to the amount of shares & media coverage, law enforcement agencies from Georgia, Tennessee, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia contacted SPD regarding similar cases with our newly famous magician."
If you recognize the man, please contact law enforcement at 830-379-2123.