'Magic' thief wanted after taking over $2k from Walmart cashier in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of using "magic" to steal money from cashiers at two Walmarts in Seguin, Texas.The man reportedly used a technique called "quick-changed." It is a technique that involves secretly pocketing some of the change given back by the cashier and claiming you were short-changed.Deputies say the magic thief managed to steal $2,700 altogether."Penn and Teller, watch out. Seguin has their very own magician on the rise," joked Sequin police in a Facebook post.Police continued to say in a Facebook post:If you recognize the man, please contact law enforcement at 830-379-2123.