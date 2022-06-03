Suspect arrested for theft of dozens of items had stolen vehicle with paper plates, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11918219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A federal grand jury indicted Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani, who with the help of three other men, is accused of issuing more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The day after a Sugar Land man appeared in court for allegedly using a fake car dealership to sell 700,000 fake paper plates, another Fort Bend County individual has been arrested.This time, Rosenberg police say there was much more than paper tags to discover.In addition to a white van pulling a trailer, officers found a slew of stolen items -- including over 80 documents with sensitive information.According to Rosenberg PD, the suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle (with paper plates), a stolen trailer, stolen credit cards, stolen identifying information, stolen drivers licenses, stolen IRS documents, stolen W2's and stolen social security cards.Police said the suspect was also in possession of meth, though it was unclear if the drugs were stolen too.On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted 33-year Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani of Sugar Land in a paper plate scheme involving three other men.Christine-Tani is accused of using fake car dealerships to issue and sell hundreds of thousands of Texas temporary buyer tags without selling cars, court documents state.Prosecutors said the four men issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags. They also allegedly used email accounts and text messaging to communicate and deliver the fraudulent tags to purchasers throughout the United States.