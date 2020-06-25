Houston CultureMap

This Houston-area suburb ranks 2nd on best cities to live in U.S.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- In the forest of American cities, The Woodlands stands tall. The Houston suburb ranks second on Niche.com's 2020 list of the best cities to live in the U.S.

Aside from being No. 2 overall, The Woodlands ranks as the second best city to raise a family, the third best city to buy a house, and the seventh best city for public schools. Nearly 120,000 people live in The Woodlands.

"The Woodlands is a great place to live. It offers [a] good cost of living and quality of life. Great food and events. Beautiful trees everywhere and lot of green space to spend time outdoors," a Niche.com reviewer writes.

Arlington, Virginia, tops this year's Niche.com rankings of the best cities to live in. Other Texas cities in the top 25 are Plano (No. 5), Richardson (No. 12), Round Rock (No. 22), and Austin (No. 23).

Continue reading more from our partners at Houston CultureMap
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythe woodlandsfamilyreal estatehouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2020 will take place on these dates
Minute Maid Park hosting drive-in music festival
Texas' favorite fast-food chain delivers for first time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Montgomery Co. buys something it hopes to never use during COVID-19 wave
Show More
When data says Hispanic population will be largest in Texas
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
18 members of a Texas family battling COVID-19
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall today
More TOP STORIES News