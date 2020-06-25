This Houston-area suburb ranks 2nd on best cities to live in U.S.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- In the forest of American cities, The Woodlands stands tall. The Houston suburb ranks second on Niche.com's 2020 list of the best cities to live in the U.S.
Aside from being No. 2 overall, The Woodlands ranks as the second best city to raise a family, the third best city to buy a house, and the seventh best city for public schools. Nearly 120,000 people live in The Woodlands.
"The Woodlands is a great place to live. It offers [a] good cost of living and quality of life. Great food and events. Beautiful trees everywhere and lot of green space to spend time outdoors," a Niche.com reviewer writes.
Arlington, Virginia, tops this year's Niche.com rankings of the best cities to live in. Other Texas cities in the top 25 are Plano (No. 5), Richardson (No. 12), Round Rock (No. 22), and Austin (No. 23).
