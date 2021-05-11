Want to live in The Woodlands? Better get a move on it!

abc13 plus the woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Vicki Fullerton has been a realtor for nearly 40 years, but says she's never seen anything like the current housing market in The Woodlands.

"The demand is just incredible," she said. "I've never seen a market like this."

Fullerton points out this isn't a unique situation to The Woodlands, Houston, or even Texas.

"Our inventories are down to 50-year lows (nationally)," said Fullerton. "Which is increasing the demand."

Those low inventories have been fueled by low interest rates, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What that pandemic did was realign the family structure and tell people they may need a bigger house or different kind of house," she said. "It spurred the inventory depletion."

The Woodlands recently took the number one spot on Niche.com's "2021 Best Cities to Live in America" rankings, which was determined by cost of living, schools, local amenities, and more.

"I think it's an acknowledgment of 45 years of planning, development, and growth," said The Woodland Township Chairman Gordy Bunch. "We offer a lot of retail, a lot of recreation, and a high quality of life."

So what if you want to move to The Woodlands? Fullerton says the smartest things to do in the current market are get pre-approved for a mortgage, do your research online, and don't be afraid to move at a moment's notice.

"If it's what you want, and meets 80 to 85 percent of your criteria, move."
