THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands, the 28,000-acre, master-planned community north of Houston, has moved up Niche's list of the best cities in America in the past couple of years. Now, for the first time ever, it holds the top spot.
Niche, an online platform that helps people choose schools and places to live, announced March 15 that The Woodlands appears at No. 1 on its 2021 list of the Best Cities to Live in America. The Woodlands ranked second last year and fourth in 2019.
Niche generates the rankings by combing through data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and sifts through millions of reviews from residents. Among the ranking factors that Niche considers are affordability, housing market, neighborhood diversity, public schools, and walkability.
SEE RELATED STORIES:
5 fun things to do in The Woodlands
Hughes Landing attracting visitors to The Woodlands
The video above is from a previous story.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Idyllic Houston suburb declared No. 1 city to live in the US
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News