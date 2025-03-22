Former Montgomery County children's choir instructor accused with sexually assaulting child

MONGTOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former children's choir instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, and investigators are now trying to identify any other victims.

Isidro Andrade Ramos, 52, has been charged with sexual assault of a child, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

According to records, Ramos met the young victim through church and picked her up from the bus stop one day before allegedly taking her to his house to have sex.

Authorities said Ramos had previously volunteered as the children's choir instructor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cleveland. They are asking anyone who may have additional information regarding Ramos or other potential victims to contact the county's crime unit at 936-760-5876 and reference case No. 24A347769.

