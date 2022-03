Blooming Houston suburb lands No. 1 ranking in best cities to live in the U.S.

The Woodlands is a two-time champion in Niche.com's ranking of the best cities to live in the U.S.The Houston suburb, home to more than 114,000 people, lands at No. 1 on this year's list of the best cities to live , repeating its ranking from 2021. The Woodlands ranked second in 2020. Niche specializes in supplying data, reviews, and ratings of schools, colleges, and universities in the U.S.In a 2021 news release about the Niche rankings, Gordy Bunch, chairman of The Woodlands Township, described his community as "a dynamic hometown within a natural forest" that is known for "its balance between man and nature."