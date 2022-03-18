homeowners

Blooming Houston suburb lands No. 1 ranking in best cities to live in the U.S.

EMBED <>More Videos

SkyDrone13's view of The Woodlands

The Woodlands is a two-time champion in Niche.com's ranking of the best cities to live in the U.S.

The Houston suburb, home to more than 114,000 people, lands at No. 1 on this year's list of the best cities to live, repeating its ranking from 2021. The Woodlands ranked second in 2020. Niche specializes in supplying data, reviews, and ratings of schools, colleges, and universities in the U.S.

In a 2021 news release about the Niche rankings, Gordy Bunch, chairman of The Woodlands Township, described his community as "a dynamic hometown within a natural forest" that is known for "its balance between man and nature."

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: 8 celebrities you may not know spent time in The Woodlands, Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthe woodlandshomecommunityhomeownersjobsculturemap
HOMEOWNERS
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
Homeowner cooperating with HPD after killing intruder
California woman's pin trade quest leads to owning Tennessee home
Veteran Turns to Ted after HOA won't approve disability accommodation
TOP STORIES
Warrant suggests vendor had inside track on Harris County $10M bid
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels due to Texas wildfire smoke
'Dig World' closes abruptly after grand opening
Iconic Big Woodrow's building in Galleria to be demolished today
Human remains found near railroad tracks in NW Houston, HPD says
Woman dies in crash after leaving fight with husband, deputies say
Smoke & haze to start, sunny afternoon
Show More
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
2 HPD officers injured in separate crashes in Galleria area
League City animal shelter at critical capacity for dogs
2 teens caught up in crimes, killed hours apart in Houston
Retiring HPD sergeant looks back at decades of crime in Houston
More TOP STORIES News