Harris County passes 2025 budget, includes property tax increase from 3.5% to 8%

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Commissioners voted Thursday to pass the Fiscal Year 2025's $2.67 billion budget proposal from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This comes after months of discussion among county officials and emotional comments from the public.

Some big-ticket items include an increase in property tax rate from 3.5% to 8%. To understand the impact, take a homeowner with a $400,000 house, for example. The new tax rate increase would cost them an extra $160 in taxes a year.

The extra funding will help pay for damages sustained from storms like the derecho in May and Hurricane Beryl. It will also allow the county to have funds to prepare for the next natural disaster.

However, according to Harris County's budget director, Daniel Ramos, the hike would only be temporary, and property taxes will revert back to the old rate in Fiscal Year 2026.

Typically, state law requires that voters approve a property tax hike that is above 3.5%. However, Harris County was allowed an exception this year to raise it to 8%, due to the governor declaring the county as a disaster area.

Another thing to note on the November ballot is it calls for voters to consider a 71% flood control tax increase, which will cost the average household an extra $60 per year. If passed, the measure would generate $113 million in revenue to support the county's flood mitigation infrastructure.

The new budget will also offer elected officials a 9.2% pay raise, the first increase since 2016. However, Harris County's eight constables will receive an even higher increase after they filed a complaint to a committee made up of randomly-selected citizens.

Fiscal Year 2025 will see an additional $10 million to cover medical costs at the Harris County Jail and transfer $100 million to Harris Health to take over these services. It also sets aside $52.9 million to continue outsourcing inmates to facilities outside the country.

Residents from several community groups, such as Woori Juntos and the Texas Organizing Project, have spoken out against increasing funding for law enforcement, incarceration, and criminal prosecution services. They have advocated for more money for disaster relief, language services, and eviction protection.

Harris County Commissioners passed a $2.67 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which has generated heated and emotional comments from the public during the last couple of months.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office only received a small increase of $200,000 for next year, which outgoing DA Kim Ogg said would not be enough since six new felony district courts were added. She explained that the county told them to cut 5% from their budget, which equates to $6 million.

"To staff that, we hired 54 people with the permission of the budget office. So they gave us $5 million with the left hand and took $6 million with the right hand. That kind of math doesn't fool anybody. It's clearly an attack on our ability to fight violent crime," Ogg said. "The budget will defund many positions in the DA's office. Over 50 lawyers will likely be let go, because they are not funding their positions."

According to Ramos, Ogg's office failed to comply with the established budget process and submit a proposal on how to reduce spending before the required deadline. As a result, the OEM took the requisite 5%. But to provide the new incoming district attorney flexibility, $4.5 million has been budgeted to restore that funding when they take office in January.

"There is enough money for that office to operate until her (Ogg's) term is up. Almost every other department followed the budget process correctly. Over the last six years, their budget has increased by nearly $40 million, so it makes no sense that anyone would need to be let go. We will reassess their needs when the new DA starts in January," Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia wrote in a statement to ABC13.

Ogg lost the Democratic primary in March to Sean Teare, who previously worked as a prosecutor for 11 years with the DA's office. He will face off with Republican Dan Simons in November.

"It's tragic that either through gross incompetence or intentional neglect, one of the most critical departments in the third largest county in the country just ignored the mandated budget process," Teare said. "If I take office, anyone let go from that office will be rehired Jan. 1. This won't affect us at all. We will not be underfunded or defunded."

For more information, visit Harris County's Office of Management and Budget's FY2025 budget proposal.

