Harris County Flood Control District holding public meetings this week on proposed tax rate increase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Flood Control District will host a series of open house meetings before the start of early voting to inform residents about a proposed tax rate increase - Proposition A, which will be on the ballot Nov. 5.

What you need to know

If approved by Harris County voters, the proposition would increase the district's property tax rate by $0.01581 per $100. The additional funding will go toward the maintenance of flood control infrastructure across Harris County, according to a news release from HCFCD.

Under the proposed rate, a homeowner with a property valued at $300,000 would pay an additional $146.91 in annual taxes before homestead exemptions are taken into account, Community Impact previously reported.

The upcoming open houses are meant to educate residents about the HCFCD's current and potential maintenance efforts. At the open houses, residents will be able to interact with experts as well as submit public comments regarding the maintenance efforts and Proposition A.

The public comments can be submitted via cards at the open houses as well as online via a comment form or email.

The details

HCFCD will hold eight in-person open houses and two online meetings to inform residents about Proposition A.

There will be interpreters at the meetings to provide translations into Spanish, Vietnamese and Mandarin, according to the news release.

Sept. 30: Pine Forest Elementary School, 19702 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 2: Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 3: Martin L. Flukinger Community Center, 16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 5: Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road, Houston, 10 a.m.-noon

Oct. 9: George H. W. Bush Community Center, 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 10: Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 14: El Franco Lee Community Center, 9500 Hall Road, Houston, 6-8 p.m

Oct. 16: Virtual meeting via Zoom, noon-1 p.m.

Oct. 17: Virtual meeting via Zoom, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19: Hardy Community Center, 11901 W. Hardy Road, Houston, 10 a.m.-noon

Dates to know

Visit www.harrisvotes.com to register to vote by Oct. 7.

Early voting is from Oct. 21 - Nov. 1, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.