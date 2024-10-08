New bill reduction service aims to simplify savings for Texas homeowners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cost of almost everything is going up, which can be a real challenge to make ends meet every month. While there are bills you can't do anything about, some are worth negotiating.

Bill negotiation businesses are popping up to help people save time and money. Local company Ownwell is rolling out a new service that co-founder Joseph Noor says simplifies the process for homeowners from start to finish.

The service can help you find subscriptions you don't use and help renegotiate your monthly bills. Users only pay if the service successfully saves a client money. Ownwell charges a 25% fee for the total savings achieved.

Noor said homeowners are asked to create an account and upload a digital copy of their bills. Bill reduction also provides ongoing monitoring, which can automatically identify future opportunities for savings to ensure homeowners consistently receive the best possible rates.

