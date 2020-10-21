The Sporting Club brings the outdoors in with retractable roof on Washington Avenue

SoClutch Group's latest bar and restaurant concept, The Sporting Club, will open Oct. 22 at 5102 Washington Ave., Houston, the group announced.The lounge and restaurant offers an 8,000-square-foot space, featuring a 2,400 square-foot retractable roof, an interior that draws on garden-like elements, exposed brick and an open floor plan."We are excited to bring the all-new concept of The Sporting Club to the Washington Corridor," SoClutch Group owner Dan Wierck said in the announcement. "The high-energy restaurant is sure to be a food and drink destination in the area, providing a unique dining experience for each guest."The Sporting Club will open daily from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. with weekend brunch service as well. Houston chef E.J. Miller, formerly of Coppa Ristorante, Riel and International Smoke, serves as executive chef.The bar offers frozen and house cocktails, botanicals, beer and wine as well as party-sized orders of 10 batch-made cocktails in a mini-keg. 832-206-8944. www.soclutchgroup.com