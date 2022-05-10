Houston's first Art Bike Festival rolls into town as new spin on Art Car Parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Not content to rest on its laurels after its iconic Art Car Parade, the Orange Show for Visionary Art is putting a spin on the artsy-automotive event with a new festival and parade. The Orange Show and Houston Parks Board are teaming up for Houston's first Art Bike Festival on Saturday, May 21.The vibrant and free fest celebrates the Bayou City's parks and trails, and of course, art and bikes. Locals are encouraged to register online by May 15 to take part in the parade.Things kick off at 9 a.m. at MacGregor Park (5225 Calhoun Rd.), with the parade rolling out at 10 a.m., with new participants joining more than 100 HISD students on their decked-out rides.