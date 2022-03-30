Houston Art Car Parade 2022 to roll through town on April 9

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 35th annual Art Car Parade returns to Houston to show off its 250 mobile masterpieces as they come roaring downtown.
Parade Grand Marshal Bun B will lead hundreds of wacky cars through Houston's streets as they show off their masterpieces.
The event, which is free to the public, will take place on April 9 at 2 p.m. You can watch all the action live wherever you stream ABC13, and in the video player on this page during the event.
The parade of groovy and wacky cars will run down the Allen Parkway from Waugh Drive, all the way into downtown.
For more information on all the events surrounding the Art Car Parade, visit TheHoustonArtCarParade.com.
