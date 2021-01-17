Houston CultureMap

A pop-up bar inspired by The Office debuts in downtown Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Did you know that actor Brian Baumgartner is the highest-earning personality on the celebrity app Cameo? Best known for portraying Kevin from Accounting, the actor made over $1 million via the app in 2020, according to a recent interview with Cameo CEO Steven Galanis published by the New York Times.

Baumgartner's success helps explain why a pop-up bar inspired by The Office is coming to downtown Houston. Dunder Mupplen will occupy 711 Main St. from January 15-30.

Presented by Plethora/Four44 Hospitality Group Inc, the creators of last year's Harry Potter-themed Muggle-less Bar, Dunder Mupplen will offer Office super-fans a range of experiences including Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, food and drinks inspired by the show, and activities such as trivia and costume contests.

"My goal is to create unforgettable experiences to downtown Houston," Asha Holloway, owner of Plethora/Four44 Hospitality Group Inc., said in a statement. "For years, The Office brought people together and created its own 'culture,' so we are so excited to bring it to life with added twists exclusive to us."

To read the full story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonbarcomedypop upfun stuffrestauranthouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Yuengling beer pours into Houston this fall
Houston restaurants could soon sell alcohol to-go forever
Many highly anticipated restaurants, bars coming to Houston
Deshaun Watson opens 2nd cheesesteak restaurant location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crowded Houston nightclub shut down by fire marshal
Beautiful through MLK Day, wetter pattern follows
Runners hope to make Team USA
Houston runners get creative during pandemic
Houston's Original MLK Day Parade goes virtual this year
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
Show More
Glitch overbooked COVID-19 vaccine slots, said Houston Health
Bounty hunters charged for break in, shootout with wrong man
Mayor Turner reports 'disturbing pictures' of clubs to TABC
Spring man charged in Capitol riot is a Purple Heart recipient
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
More TOP STORIES News