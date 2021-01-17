A pop-up bar inspired by The Office debuts in downtown Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Did you know that actor Brian Baumgartner is the highest-earning personality on the celebrity app Cameo? Best known for portraying Kevin from Accounting, the actor made over $1 million via the app in 2020, according to a recent interview with Cameo CEO Steven Galanis published by the New York Times.Baumgartner's success helps explain why a pop-up bar inspired by The Office is coming to downtown Houston. Dunder Mupplen will occupy 711 Main St. from January 15-30.Presented by Plethora/Four44 Hospitality Group Inc, the creators of last year's Harry Potter-themed Muggle-less Bar, Dunder Mupplen will offer Office super-fans a range of experiences including Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, food and drinks inspired by the show, and activities such as trivia and costume contests."My goal is to create unforgettable experiences to downtown Houston," Asha Holloway, owner of Plethora/Four44 Hospitality Group Inc., said in a statement. "For years, The Office brought people together and created its own 'culture,' so we are so excited to bring it to life with added twists exclusive to us."