'The Mandalorian' cast rockets into Houston's answer to Comic-Con

HOUSTON, Texas -- Calling all fans of "The Mandalorian." Four stars of the astronomically popular Disney+ series will land at Comicpalooza this summer.Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, and Katee Sackhoff will join Comicpalooza on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, organizers announced. (Sadly, no hope for a Pedro Pascal sighting - or a little green toddler.)The quartet represents some of the most memorable characters in the streaming series that skyrocketed to fame, thanks to superb writing, a catchy theme, and a lovable Baby Yoda (we now know him as Grogu).