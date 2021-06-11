'The Mandalorian' cast rockets into Houston's answer to Comic-Con

SEE RELATED STORY: Comicpalooza brings fans out in force for convention
Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, and Katee Sackhoff will join Comicpalooza on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, organizers announced. (Sadly, no hope for a Pedro Pascal sighting - or a little green toddler.)
The quartet represents some of the most memorable characters in the streaming series that skyrocketed to fame, thanks to superb writing, a catchy theme, and a lovable Baby Yoda (we now know him as Grogu).
