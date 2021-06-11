comic con

'The Mandalorian' cast rockets into Houston's answer to Comic-Con

EMBED <>More Videos

Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Calling all fans of "The Mandalorian." Four stars of the astronomically popular Disney+ series will land at Comicpalooza this summer.

SEE RELATED STORY: Comicpalooza brings fans out in force for convention

Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, and Katee Sackhoff will join Comicpalooza on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, organizers announced. (Sadly, no hope for a Pedro Pascal sighting - or a little green toddler.)

RELATED: New Mandalorian streetwear collection inspired by 'The Child' debuts

The quartet represents some of the most memorable characters in the streaming series that skyrocketed to fame, thanks to superb writing, a catchy theme, and a lovable Baby Yoda (we now know him as Grogu).

WATCH: Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

For Alexa Suess, creating costumes has been a hobby she has been doing since she was a kid. However, creating a costume from her favorite show "The Mandalorian" was a challenge.



RELATED: 'Saved by the Bell' stars unite for Houston's answer to Comic-Con

WATCH: Why you should totally wear a costume to Comicpalooza
EMBED More News Videos

Why you should wear a costume to Comicpalooza



For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestshoustonmoviemovie newsdisneycomic concomicpaloozadisney+ streaming servicehouston culturemapculturemap
COMIC CON
Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic
'Saved by the Bell' stars unite for Houston Comicpalooza
Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic
Comicpalooza announces in-person 2021 conference this May
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News