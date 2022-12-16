Grinch gets arrested after caught stealing Christmas tree from middle school | VIDEO

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- Police in Summerville, South Carolina nabbed a Grinch!

The police department put together a funny holiday video of a slithering green Grinch sneaking into a middle school Thursday.

The iconic Dr. Seuss character is seen roaming through the school, looking to steal joy and presents.

It managed to grab a Christmas tree and tried to escape! But a police officer chased him down and handcuffed it.

The police department put out a statement saying, thanks to the officer's quick and heroic actions, they were able to take the Grinch into custody without incident.

They also recovered the tree.