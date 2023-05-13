'I'm worried': Neighbors hope HPD finds who's responsible for gunfire near Greenway apartments

In the span of weeks, one neighbor had a bullet go through his bedroom window, and a woman, along with her daughter's car was riddled with bullets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents who live in an apartment complex in the Greenway area say someone is using their personal property for target practice. They're worried the shooting won't stop until someone gets hurt.

"My apartment had a bullet go through my bedroom window," Jeff Hendrix, a resident at The Carlton on West Alabama, said.

"Probably about two and a half weeks after my car was shot. My daughter's car was shot up," another neighbor said, how the shootings impacted her.

In 2022, Hendrix said he discovered something scarier than Pennywise in his copy of Stephen King's book It.

"I'm really glad he's such a wordy guy," he said, "Otherwise, it probably wouldn't have stopped it."

RELATED: 'Everything hurts,' man says after charged in death of sleeping woman killed by stray bullet



The bullets are leaving behind hundreds of dollars worth of damage. Neighbors said they don't know where the shots are coming from, but the Cummins Street side of the complex is being targeted. The shootings have also ramped up over the last three months.

One woman who didn't want to appear on camera said she didn't want to battle with bullets at home while fighting cancer.

"I'm just worried. This is dangerous," she said. "You should be able to enjoy yourself, be outside, and not worry about somebody doing something like that."

RELATED: Family puts warning sign after stray bullet enters sons' bedroom: 'Stop shooting in this direction'

The Carlton did not respond to ABC13's questions regarding security, but Houston police confirmed they are working to find out who is behind the criminal mischief.

"If they're arrested, great. If they just stop, that's great too. I don't want anyone to get hurt or anyone else to suffer losing money over pointless nonsense," Hendrix said

"We're all trying our best to look out for each other in here, but it's just a dangerous situation and a dangerous thing that they're doing. We're hoping that they stop. We're asking them to stop," his neighbor added.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.