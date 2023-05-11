Family puts warning sign after stray bullet enters sons' bedroom: 'Stop shooting in this direction'

A family is taking matters into their own hands after a gunshot went through the bedroom window of two children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Harris County family has taken matters into their own hands - making signs after a stray bullet entered a bedroom shared by their young sons.

Between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 28, Jorge Guevara said a bullet entered a bedroom shared by his sons, 8-year-old Mateo and 12-year-old Jonas.

"It really felt like I was in a movie," Mateo explained.

The boys were not home at the time the bullet went through. Instead, they were playing at an arcade.

"I didn't really feel safe anymore. I remember that night I didn't even want to sleep in my room," Jonas said.

The Guevaras told ABC13 that shooting has been an issue in the woods that line their neighborhood for years, specifically on Cypress Slough Road, near FM-1960.

"As the big sister, I was really scared for (my brothers,)" Sophia Guevara said.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office confirmed the family made a report following the incident and requested additional patrols. They told ABC13 they accommodated the request but declined to provide additional information.

"They told us that there's not much they can do right now because everyone is so short-staffed that we just have to keep calling," the children's mother, Maria Guevara, explained.

The family had two large signs made and placed them along the woodline.

"Stop shooting in this direction! Your bullets went through my sons' window. Violators will be prosecuted unless I find you first!" the sign reads.

Jorge Guevara said the family heard gunshots nearly every night until the signs were posted. They have not heard any recently. They believe the signs are working.

The constable's office told ABC13 only two reports of gunshots were made in the area in the last month and a half. The family believes their neighbors are fatigued, having heard gunshots for years, but are asking they continue to make reports so patrols are allocated to the area.

"It actually is pretty sad that that's probably what it's going to take. That something really bad has to happen, and it shouldn't get to that point," Maria Guevara said.

