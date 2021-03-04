LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers with the Brazosport Art League are paying it forward through education and color. From beginners, to the more advanced, students are learning everything about art, one brush stroke at a time. These workshops are designed to inspire young budding artists though a series of classes. It's one of the many offerings at the Center for the Arts & Sciences, in Clute, TX.
Educator, Linda Matheson has been teaching art to her students through a variety of techniques, including basic drawing, color pallets and patterns.
"The very basics are needed for our young artists to learn how to draw, and to have artist eyes to see the world around them" Matheson said.
Class offerings include open studio, watercolors, as well as a weekly oil painting workshop. Students meet at the center for a 2-hours and get to bring home their art work. Supplies are included, and the class fees are $70 per semester for Brazosport Art League members. For new students, memberships need to be purchased for an additional $10. Learn more by visiting: https://bcfas.org/visual-art/workshops-and-classes/
Volunteers shaping the minds and palettes of the next generation of artists
