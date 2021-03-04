abc13 plus lake jackson angleton

Volunteers shaping the minds and palettes of the next generation of artists

By
LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers with the Brazosport Art League are paying it forward through education and color. From beginners, to the more advanced, students are learning everything about art, one brush stroke at a time. These workshops are designed to inspire young budding artists though a series of classes. It's one of the many offerings at the Center for the Arts & Sciences, in Clute, TX.

Educator, Linda Matheson has been teaching art to her students through a variety of techniques, including basic drawing, color pallets and patterns.

"The very basics are needed for our young artists to learn how to draw, and to have artist eyes to see the world around them" Matheson said.

Class offerings include open studio, watercolors, as well as a weekly oil painting workshop. Students meet at the center for a 2-hours and get to bring home their art work. Supplies are included, and the class fees are $70 per semester for Brazosport Art League members. For new students, memberships need to be purchased for an additional $10. Learn more by visiting: https://bcfas.org/visual-art/workshops-and-classes/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlake jacksonclutearteducationabc13 plusarts & cultureabc13 plus lake jackson angletonpainting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS LAKE JACKSON ANGLETON
Lake Jackson's Sea Center Texas is fun, educational, and free!
School hopes to build playground in honor of student who died from brain eating amoeba
200 jobs ready to hire in Lake Jackson area
A special place: Tour downtown Lake Jackson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott to respond to criticism about ending mask mandate
ERCOT overcharged companies $16B during winter freeze, firm says
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
HISD releases draft of 2021-2022 school calendar
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
TX family detention centers to transform into processing hubs
Show More
School hopes to build playground in honor of student who died from brain eating amoeba
Amber Alert issued after 3-year-old taken from College Station
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Elementary students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
More TOP STORIES News