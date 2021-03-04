abc13 plus lake jackson angleton

Lake Jackson's Sea Center Texas is fun, educational, and free!

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lake Jackson's Sea Center Texas, which is run by Texas Parks & Wildlife, is home to a massive marine-fish hatchery, multiple aquarium tanks, and a variety of educational opportunities for residents of Brazoria County and beyond.

Best of all? All of these attractions are free.

"Education is a huge part of our mission here," said Sea Center's Arlyne Martinez. "Everyone's welcome to come and learn more about coastal resources."

There are five aquarium exhibits inside the facility, with each showcasing fish from different habitats along the Texas Gulf Coast. There are salt marsh, jetty, coastal bay, and artificial reef tanks, as well as a tank showcasing fish from the Gulf of Mexico.

"This is just a great opportunity to learn a lot more about the Gulf Coast," said visitor Lisa Meller.

In addition to those tanks, Sea Center Texas is also home to a prominent marine-fish hatchery. They traditionally offer tours of that facility, but those are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are the largest redfish hatchery in the world," said Martinez.

They traditionally offer tours of that facility, but those are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has also temporarily shuttered their touch-tank exhibit, which allowed visitors to feel a variety of underwater species.

