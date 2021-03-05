Travel Texas: Where to find one of the largest shell collections in the state

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading south down 288 toward Lake Jackson, be sure to stop by the Center for the Arts & Sciences in Clute, TX. From a walk back in history, to reaching for the stars, the center has something for everyone. It's home to the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science. There you will come across one of the largest shell collections on display in the state of Texas.
Volunteer, Patty Humbird has been involved with the museum for quite some time, and an avid shell collector. She said "The person that originated this museum was Mildred Tate. She was a beachcomber. What her vision was to have a place where mostly children could come and learn able the shells of the area."
Besides malacology, visitors also have an opportunity to view some of the other museum exhibits, including dinosaurs, fossils, rocks and minerals, as well as Native American artifacts. The museum is free to visitors, but ticket reservations are recommended by calling 979-265-7661.
Right next door, visitors are welcomed to check out the Brazosport Planetarium. It's a place for space entertainment and education. Astronauts from NASA have visited the facility in the past for star identification workshops. The 30-foot dome theater seats 72 visitors, but is currently closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers are hoping they can reopen soon in a timely and safe manner. For updates, check out https://bcfas.org/
