The Alamo reopens for limited in-person tours during COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- While virtual tours of the Alamo were offered through Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now reopened for in-person tours.
In-person tours started Thursday, Sept. 3.
"Due to capacity limits set by the state and city because of COVID, we have to be careful about how many people are in the buildings at one time," representatives wrote in a Facebook post.
Usually, on a busy day, they would see up to 15,000 visitors. Now, that's not the case because of social distancing rules.
There are step-by-step guidelines on how to reserve a timed entry pass on the Official Alamo website.
"This is a way to keep things organized and numbers manage," they wrote.
