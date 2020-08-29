Society

Remember the Alamo through virtual tours on Zoom

The Alamo is now offering guided, virtual tours of the Texas historical site due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

"We have been working on adapting our guided tours for a virtual setting since the grounds closed due to COVID-19 in March," Alamo CEO Douglass McDonald said. "Our team has designed this virtual tour to be as interactive as possible, and we are excited to be able to engage again with visitors who are unable to make it out to the site due to the pandemic."

The Alamo has a 300-year history, including serving as a Spanish mission in the 1700s to being the site of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

Tickets for virtual tours begin at $10 and will be conducted from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily by a staff member in real time. Tours will be held over Zoom. The Alamo is also currently open to the public, and visitors may take self-guided tours during normal business hours.

