Expired registration sticker? Waiver for renewal continues

First things first, you do not have to renew right now.
Because of the pandemic, the waiver for vehicle registration is still in effect. However, you can renew if you choose to, and there are several options.
You can renew online at texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to do it.
You can also mail in the bottom portion of your registration renewal letter, along with other required information and payment to the county tax assessor-collector.
You also have the option to renew in person at your county tax assessor-collector. Some grocery stores also offer in-person renewal.
DPS representatives say there is no timeline set for when the state waiver will end. But when it does, drivers will have 60 days to renew before facing a penalty.
