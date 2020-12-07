Travel

Expired registration sticker? Waiver for renewal continues

By
We are reaching the end of the year, and there's a good chance you have a vehicle registration sticker that expired in 2020 during the pandemic.

First things first, you do not have to renew right now.

Because of the pandemic, the waiver for vehicle registration is still in effect. However, you can renew if you choose to, and there are several options.

You can renew online at texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to do it.

You can also mail in the bottom portion of your registration renewal letter, along with other required information and payment to the county tax assessor-collector.

You also have the option to renew in person at your county tax assessor-collector. Some grocery stores also offer in-person renewal.

DPS representatives say there is no timeline set for when the state waiver will end. But when it does, drivers will have 60 days to renew before facing a penalty.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

RELATED:
Another extension granted for expired driver's license, vehicle registration and vehicle titling
EMBED More News Videos

Good news! If your vehicle registration or driver's license expired recently, you don't have to worry about it just yet.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltexastexas newstraveltransportationcarcar tips
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids missing with man wanted in murder, HCSO says
Firefighters say staffing issues delayed response in fatal crash
Deputy run over by stolen truck after chase in NE Harris Co.
Major crash shuts down North Freeway inbound at Loop 336
Pleasant weather coming up with rain chances returning Friday
Astros super fan creates 'egg-cellent' tribute to Astrodome
Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say
Show More
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
Family wants answers after man hit and killed on Thanksgiving
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, Dec. 7
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
More TOP STORIES News