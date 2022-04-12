HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows a thief breaking into a car shop on Monday morning in southwest Houston.
The thief broke through the dry wall of the shop and vandalized multiple vehicles at the 8000 of Gulf Freeway.
The thief managed to leave in a car that was stolen from the shop, Texas Trust Auto Sales.
For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Video shows thief breaking through wall to vandalize and steal a car from shop in SW Houston
CAR THEFT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News