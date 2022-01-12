destroyed businesses

Leukemia survivor's Humble gym torn apart in tornado

By
Leukemia survivor's Humble gym torn apart in tornado

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- As communities begin to rebuild the catastrophic damage brought on during the tornadoes that tore through the Houston area, a business owner said what he lost was far more than his stream of income.

"Everything that we put into it is gone," said Kevin Johnson, founder of Infinity Fitness in Humble.

The gym on S. Houston Road was demolished as a powerful tornado struck the area over the weekend. Johnson said he opened the gym four years ago after surviving leukemia.

"So the journey from that point on was just to be as healthy as possible and to make others or attempt to make others as healthy as well," said Johnson.

Looking at his business now, without walls or structure pains, Johnson said this was a safe space for others to heal as well.

Johnson is hoping to rebuild but said it will be tough, as the insurance policy only provides so much. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Johnson with rebuilding expenses.



