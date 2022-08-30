Texas teacher shortage: Houston ISD touts raises but admits more needed to retain workforce

According to the American Federation of Teachers, 43,000 educators left the field in Texas last year. Officials are looking at ways to keep that number from growing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Educators, politicians, and others met at the University of Houston on Tuesday to discuss ways to keep Texas teachers from leaving the classroom.

"Our members, they want to solve this crisis," AFT President Randi Weingarten said at a press conference following the closed-door meeting.

Houston Independent School District, which took part in the meetings, discussed the 11% raise it gave teachers for this year, but acknowledged more work needs to be done to keep educators in the classroom.

"Today was a really good opportunity for us to come together, to explore ways to recruit and retain great educators and support staff from across our schools," HISD Chief Talent Officer Jeremy Grant-Skinner said.

HISD told ABC13 today it is currently 95% staffed as of Tuesday and is working to fill the remaining 5%.

Fort Bend ISD says it has 279 teacher vacancies, and Katy ISD says it has 200.

Conversely, both Klein and Channelview ISDs told ABC13 they're both just under 100% staffed.

As for districts throughout the country with issues retaining staff, Weingarten said in June that educators are leaving because they've been "struggling for years with a lack of professional respect."

Solutions discussed included mental health counseling, reimbursement plans for teachers who spend their own money on supplies, and programs that help staffers become teachers.

But no matter what comes from the discussions, the conclusion is that any solutions must be collaborative.

"We have to work together," AFT Texas President Zeph Capo said. "Districts, employees, legislatures, parents, and community."

