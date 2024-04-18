Retired Humble ISD athletic director denies sexual harassment claims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released documents detail shocking sexual harassment allegations involving former Humble ISD Athletic Director Troy Kite.

The claims are part of a Title IX investigation conducted by an outside agency, which centered on allegations of a hostile and inappropriate work environment allegedly fostered by Kite.

According to Humble ISD, Kite was hired by the district in 2000 and became athletic director in 2008.

The district put Kite on paid administrative leave last May.

The document states the investigation found "strong corroboration" from many witnesses that Kite allegedly made sexually explicit comments about other people's bodies and clothing.

Kite shared a statement with ABC13, denying the sexual harassment claims and calling the investigation "unfair."

He admitted that he allowed and engaged in inappropriate language.

A portion of the statement sent to Eyewitness News reads:

"I was a leader, and, in retrospect, I am embarrassed. I regret participating and allowing behavior that was not professional among our small office team. I have no excuses."

The district confirmed that Kite submitted his retirement on April 8, the day before the school board was set to decide Kite's future with the district.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, Kite is married to Humble ISD superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen, who removed herself from the investigation.

Fagen is now a finalist for a new superintendent job at a school district in Reno, Nevada.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, X and Instagram.