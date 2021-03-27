Texas state trooper shot in central Texas, suspect on the run

DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RQ3HbRTrmN — TxDPS - Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) March 27, 2021

MEXIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper Friday in central Texas.The wounded trooper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard.It wasn't clear what exactly led to the shooting that happened on U.S. Highway 84 in Mexia, a town of 7,500.DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.A Blue Alert was issued overnight for Pinson, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. Pinson is a Black man, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.Mexia is approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston.