Texas lawmakers debate school vouchers in face of rural Republican, Democratic opposition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Education is front and center in this new upcoming special session. At the front of the class is an effort to push school vouchers, or Education Savings Accounts, which would allow parents to use public money to send their children to private or homeschools.

State Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond, authored the legislation in the Texas House.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to be able to get something across the finish line that's good for Texas children, for parents, and for educators," Jetton said. "We have a lot of good public schools. We have a lot of good teachers. We want to make sure that those specific kids that don't have those options that aren't having the best opportunity for, to achieve the best education, have an option somewhere else."

But his bill faces an uphill climb in the House, where rural Republicans and Democrats oppose vouchers. Democrats reiterated that stance on Monday afternoon, calling the plan a scheme and a scam.

"We are united," Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Trey Martinez Fischer said. "No vouchers. No deal. Pretty simple."

The Texas Senate approved school choice during the regular session, but State Senator Carol Alvarado believes vouchers hurt schools.

"They get money based on attendance," Alvarado told ABC13. "And if you have vouchers, that's going to start to deteriorate our public education system. As it is, we're already underfunding our public education system. We're underpaying our teachers. That has to stop."

Tonight after Monday Night Football on ABC13, education is top of mind for the next 30 days, but that's not all being debated. Eyewitness News gives you a glimpse inside Texas' third special session of 2023, including other key bills that may affect the state. You'll also learn about a possible Senate education bill that calls for teacher raises across the board.

