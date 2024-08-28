New survey shows lack of support for HISD's $4.4 billion bond

A new survey suggests that passing HISD's proposed $4.4 billion bond to improve the district could be a challenge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District is asking voters to approve $4.4 billion in bonds to improve the district's infrastructure.

If approved, it would be the largest school bond in state history. But a new survey suggests it could be a fight.

The bond proposal is called Renew HISD. While the district contends it won't raise taxes, not everyone is so sure, suggesting there are still many questions about the cost.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hosted a town hall Monday night to get answers about the district's bond proposal on the November ballot. She said she was cohosting it to work with the district, but HISD backed out. While undecided about the plan, she has questions about the true cost.

"It's all about getting the information from both sides of the issue. This is a huge bond election," Garcia told ABC13."I want to make sure it won't cause a tax increase, number one, and two that it will be used the most effective way possible to ensure that we get the most bang for the buck for our kids."

And she is not alone in her concern.

A new American Federation of Teachers survey of likely voters found that 49% oppose the bond, 39% support it, and after hearing arguments for and against the bond, a majority opposed the measures, and 30% support them.

"We found that very few voters actually support this ballot measure, and when we even provide more information to voters, they become even less excited about this bond," pollster Nancy Zdunkewicz said. "Fewer than half of Democrats are supporting this, most Independents and even a larger majority of Republicans are opposing this measure."

But voters, in general, tend to support bonds that help children succeed.

A separate recent survey from the Kinder Institute at Rice University found that depending on how the money is spent, people tend to back bond proposals.

"There's pretty overwhelming support for school bonds, especially if they are not raising taxes," the Institute's Erin Baumgartner said. "We saw that things like school safety and career and technical education facilities were pretty high up in terms of folks, areas where they would hope bond dollars would be spent."

For Garcia, it comes down to the dollars and cents.

"Many of my questions are the financial aspect to it," she said. "When you've got a bond election for $4.4 billion that long term floated for 33 years."

The bond proposal will be on the November ballot in two parts. Voters could approve both, one, or neither.

