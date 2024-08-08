$4.4 billion bond to improve Houston ISD schools would be largest in state history approved

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The largest school bond in state history was approved Thursday night.

For the first time since the TEA took over, voters will have a say about how HISD operates. During Thursday night's meeting, despite people opposing the bond, stating, "No Trust, No Bond," managers unanimously approved the $4.4 billion package on the ballot.

Under this, roughly $2 billion will be allocated toward renovating and upgrading schools.

A total of $1.35 billion would be spent improving the cooling, heating, and ventilation systems on campus. It would also cover lead abatement, fencing along campuses, and other security measures.

The bond also allocates $1 billion to expand early childhood opportunities.

Houston ISD is asking for voter support on a whopping $4.4 billion bond proposal.

Another $400,000 would be used for technology upgrades.

Some community members expressed concern, saying they don't trust how the district will spend the money. But others, including an elected HISD trustee, say this is long overdue.

HISD has 273 campuses. In the bond, the district says that around 32% of school campuses are over 50 years old.

According to HISD's website, more than 40 schools have been classified as needing "urgent facility needs." Eighteen need to be rebuilt where they are already located, and 12 need to be relocated.

