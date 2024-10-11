$4.4B stirring controversy despite agreement that HISD needs more funding

A $4.4 billion proposal is stirring up controversy despite agreeing that Houston ISD schools need more funding. The question is: How?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Burbank Middle School on Houston's north side is bursting at the seams. To give students some elbow room, temporary buildings known as T-buildings were brought in. But after years of use, they don't seem so temporary.

"Out here is the 7th grade. There are approximately 478 7th grade students, and the vast majority of them are in T-buildings, over 300 of them," principal David Knittle said.

Burbank is one of the HISD schools that would receive money if the district's $4.4 billion bond passes. It would receive almost $54 million to expand the campus, renovate, and improve safety.

The school bond will appear on voters' November ballots as two propositions. Proposition A costs around $4 billion and designates money for construction and building upgrades. Proposition B is for around $400 million, designating money for technology.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said the district's total need is far higher, closer to $10 billion. Here's why he says the district is only asking for $4.4 billion.

"It's a cost that we could give to the public without raising taxes. We've had five different companies and financial institutions look at that, and somewhere around 5 billion is where we can go without raising taxes," Miles said.

How are they funding public education but not raising taxes?

According to HISD's budget, the district's debt obligation will be almost zero by 2043 if the district takes on no additional debt. This could even lower taxes. If the bond passes, the district would maintain the current tax rate.

"This is parsing the sentence," Ruth Kravets told ABC13.

Kravetz leads the pro-public education and anti-TEA takeover group Community Voices for Public Education. She said this kind of avoiding the details adds to people's lack of trust in the district.

Many also feel there needs to be true transparency. The TEA appointed Miles, the board of managers was appointed by Miles, and the board approved the bond oversight committee.

Kravetz said she is in favor of funding public education, but the district needs to be more detailed in its plans and put the power back in the hands of the voters.

"If we don't do this bond, what happens?" Kravetz asked. "We need local control, but barring that, we need this appointed board and the state leadership to recognize they need to build a better bond, a better bond for our children, a better bond for families, a better bond for teachers."

