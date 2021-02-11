Houston Mayor Turner addresses vaccine availability with winter weather approaching

TSU has partnered with Baylor St. Luke's to provide vaccines in the communities surrounding the university. The effort is specifically targeting elderly people in vulnerable populations.
Mayor Turner and other Houston area health experts are expected to address the vaccine availabilty, as well as how the city is preparing for the winter weather in a news conference today. The press conference will live stream in the video player above.
The vaccination clinic is not open to the public. But we're told word got out about the available vaccines and people started showing up. People must sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine.
Baylor St. Luke's has a link to sign up for information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at TSU.
Houston-area pharmacies begin offering COVID-19 vaccine slots
Can it alter DNA? Top COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked
UTMB tests Pfizer vaccine on South African COVID-19 variant