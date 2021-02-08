Coronavirus

Texas working to put FEMA-backed vaccine site in Houston, Abbott says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is expected to be one of two Texas cities to land a COVID-19 vaccine super site created in coordination with the federal government.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Monday, also naming Dallas for the FEMA-supported mass vaccinations.

According to Abbott, initial plans likely call for two sites with 5,000 to 6,000 additional vaccinations per day. The site would be in operation seven days a week for eight weeks.

Abbott said two of the state's largest cities would get the first sites, with possible expansion to other locations.

A start date wasn't immediately stated.



Locations for the first super sites were also not yet announced, though over the weekend, President Biden expressed wanting to use NFL stadiums for vaccine distribution.

Given that both metropolitans hold NFL venues, Houston's NRG Stadium and the Dallas-area's AT&T Stadium could likely fit into the super site plans.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found here. The video above is from a previous story on the stadiums as vaccine distribution points.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients announces a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses to pharmacies around the country during a news conference on Tuesday, Fbe. 2.



