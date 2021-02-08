HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by local physicians Monday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the need to create an equitable system to benefit at-risk and vulnerable communities.
The briefing can be live streamed in the video player above once it starts around 3 p.m.
During the briefing, Turner said he plans to ask local hospitals to share their supply of vaccines from the state with the local health departments and Harris Health System so more minorities have a chance at getting the shots.
He said right now African Americans, Hispanics and Asians are not being vaccinated at nearly the same rate as white residents, and he said he wants that to change, especially after noticing the death rates of minorities.
The city of Houston's Health Department said Hispanics have accounted for 55% of COVID-19 deaths, compared to 21% of Blacks, 18% of whites, and 5.5% of Asians.
Across the country, the CDC data shows that, compared to whites, Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to get COVID-19, four times more likely to end up in the hospital, and almost three times as likely to die.
A study from the University of Houston found that one-third of Texans are likely to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, and that reluctance is found to be especially true among communities of color.
SEE RELATED STORY: New numbers show Black, Hispanic communities under-vaccinated
Turner said more than 88% of the vaccines received by Harris Health currently go to people of color, so he's going to private hospitals to share their doses.
SEE RELATED: How access paired with distrust is impacting Hispanic communities getting COVID-19 vaccine
The video above is from a previous story.
Mayor Turner to ask hospitals to share vaccines so the city can distribute more doses to vulnerable communities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News