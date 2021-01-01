Texas-shaped bike route takes you through Houston's newest paths and trails

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Need a fun, family activity to enjoy while practicing safe social distancing? Look no further!The challenge is on to see who can complete this bike route that outlines the shape of Texas.Creator Jesse Alston said the idea came to him and his cycling-partner while they were looking for ways to switch-up their everyday workout."I thought this would be a way to flex the creative muscle, and tour parts [of Houston] that I've might not seen," Alston said.He said mapping out the route wasn't easy. He printed an outline of Texas, placed it over a map and said he had to adjust it many times until the outline matched the streets.As all Houstonians know, there is no quick way to travel through the city. Alston said he had to travel through side streets, trails, and even on roads with no sidewalk to create the outline.The path was around 14.4 miles long, and he said he was able to complete it in under an hour.Alston said he plans to continue finding new ways to enjoy the newest bike routes, and is excited about the growth of Houston's cycling community.