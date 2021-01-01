cycling

Texas-shaped bike route takes you through Houston's newest paths and trails

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Need a fun, family activity to enjoy while practicing safe social distancing? Look no further!

The challenge is on to see who can complete this bike route that outlines the shape of Texas.

Creator Jesse Alston said the idea came to him and his cycling-partner while they were looking for ways to switch-up their everyday workout.

"I thought this would be a way to flex the creative muscle, and tour parts [of Houston] that I've might not seen," Alston said.

He said mapping out the route wasn't easy. He printed an outline of Texas, placed it over a map and said he had to adjust it many times until the outline matched the streets.

As all Houstonians know, there is no quick way to travel through the city. Alston said he had to travel through side streets, trails, and even on roads with no sidewalk to create the outline.

The path was around 14.4 miles long, and he said he was able to complete it in under an hour.

Alston said he plans to continue finding new ways to enjoy the newest bike routes, and is excited about the growth of Houston's cycling community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbike lanescyclinghoustontexas newshidden houstonbikes
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYCLING
Meet the Chicken Lady biking from SF to LA to end AIDS
How bikes help build community
Cycling studio takes their classes outside
High-speed crash ends Olympic prospect's career
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies after being found injured, HPD says
Houston's greatest and most defining moments of 2020
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend, family says
It's out with the rain and in with the COLD tonight
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
Show More
Breakdown of when & where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
Meet all the adorable babies born at the Houston Zoo in 2020
Parents of Katy teen in ICU issue NYE recovery update
Galveston Bay Park would complement proposed coastal barrier
Expect super total lunar eclipse, 'ring of fire' in 2021
More TOP STORIES News