22-year-old arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Galena Park ISD elementary school, deputies say

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after deputies said he threatened to shoot up an elementary school in Galena Park last week.
Cristian Trevino, 22, was charged with exhibition of a firearm and booked into the Harris County Jail.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said they received multiple tips through social media regarding threats to "shoot up a school."
Deputies were able to identify Trevino as the suspect and arrest him.
Investigators wrote in a charging document that Trevino intended to target an unspecified Galena Park ISD elementary school. Trevino does not have any ties to the school district, deputies added.
