Shooting that killed Galena Park HS senior near campus may have been drug-related, police say

Investigators are talking to the 17-year-old's friends, who were with him before he died in a shooting that deputies said may have been drug-related.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galena Park High School senior who was shot to death in the parking lot of a community center has been identified by officials.

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 17-year-old Marcos Orta was at the Galena Park Community Center, which shares property with the high school, meeting a group of individuals before police say he was shot.

The Galena Park Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Keene Street.

Deputies said it may have been drug-related, but investigators are talking to Orta's friends who were with him before he died.

While a description of the suspects is limited, authorities said they were described as two teenage Black men. They left in a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota, and the sheriff's office said it may release video of that vehicle.

In addition, a weapon was found at the scene, but it's unclear if it belonged to the teen or the suspect(s).

Though Galena Park High School has a pre-scheduled day off on Friday, the school has decided to make counselors available for students.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Shooting that killed 17-year-old near Galena Park HS was 'not accidental,' authorities say

