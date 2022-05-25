How Houston can help Robb Elementary School shooting victims in Uvalde

The video above is from a previous story.
Customers who shop at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda can contribute to the victims by making donations in-store at the register or at checkout for curbside and home delivery orders. Additional donations can also be made at H-E-B's website.
A memorial fund has also been set up. According to Uvalde CISD, the account was opened at First State Bank of Uvalde, where donations can be accepted at any of its branches.
Tuesday's tragic event happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is about 90 minutes west of San Antonio. The students killed were mainly third- and fourth-graders, according to law enforcement sources.
The League of United Latin American Citizens has also set up a fund for the victims and survivors of the shooting.
As of Wednesday afternoon, ABC News has been able to identify 12 victims. Families of several of the victims have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. The links are as follows: