3 Houston-area suburbs rank among Texas' best for house renters, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- For single-family home renters, finding the right suburb to live in around Houston can be a complicated process. But three very different Houston neighborhoods have come out among the top 10 best suburbs for house renters in Texas: Iowa Colony, West University Place, and Manvel.

This crowning achievement was awarded in online real estate marketplace Point2Homes' new study, "Top Texas Suburbs for House Renters." The report compared suburbs within a 20-mile radius (or 30-mile driving distance) from Texas' five largest cities - San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth-based on 12 metrics, including a suburb's cost of living, share of single-family rental listings, five-year renter income growth, and more.

Iowa Colony ranked as the No. 2 best suburb for house renters in Texas, while West University Place and Manvel ranked No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

