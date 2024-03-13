Texas ranked No. 1 destination for Gen Z adults in the nation, study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new population analysis by real estate marketplace Zillow has pegged the Lone Star State as the No. 1 destination for adults born between 1996 and 2004 - also known as Gen Z.

Using data from the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau, the report identifies the top 10 states to which Gen Zers are moving, and Texas was the runaway winner - far outranking No. 2 destination California with 76,805 Gen Z movers, versus California's 43,913.

Reasons for moving vary, but the report says young adults from 18 to 24 years old may prefer to live in states with high performing job markets, especially in a place like Houston where many top employers reside. In fact, Houston has previously scored No. 9 in a 2023 list ranking the best cities for Gen Z.

