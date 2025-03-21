Austin airport lifts ground stop for flights from Houston and Dallas due to FAA staffing issue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A temporary ground stop for flights from Houston and Dallas into the Austin airport has now been lifted. The ground stop was put into place due to what officials are calling a staffing issue.

At about 11 a.m. Friday, officials confirmed the "FAA is pausing some flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to staffing in the air traffic control tower."

The situation was resolved and the order was lifted shortly after noon. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) officials added they expect it to take a couple of hours or so for flight schedules into AUS from airports in the affected air space to get back on schedule.

The airport remained open, and departing flights were not impacted.

Real-time updates are available at fly.faa.gov. Airport officials advise travelers to continue to stay in touch with their airline and keep an eye on their flight schedule.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.