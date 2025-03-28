Keep It Digitally Safe campaign inspires state legislation to keep kids safer on social media

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State legislators are considering a bill that would slap a warning label on social media platforms. Studies have shown that excessive use can create mental health issues and expose kids to harmful content.

Maurine Molak is a mom from San Antonio who traveled to Austin on a mission. She spoke to state legislators about her support for House Bill 499. It was inspired by the Keep It Digitally Safe campaign. It's a global effort pushing to place warning labels created by kids on social media to educate both young users and parents about the dangers of excessive social media use, cyberbullying, and online exploitation.

Maurine's son inspired her to do this advocacy work. David was the victim of online bullying and died by suicide nine years ago. The David's Legacy Foundation brings attention to the real, physical harm occurring on social media platforms. Its advocacy arm also pushes for legislation like HB 499 to keep kids safer online.

Molak said, "I know that the work that we've done in the state of Texas has made a difference. We help hundreds of families every year with pro bono legal services to protect their children from cases of cyberbullying. It's bittersweet for me. David needed help when he was going through, and there wasn't help available to us, and now there is."

HB 499 is still pending in committee.